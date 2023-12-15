CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Labor Disputes Act, which goes into effect on January 1st, 2024, will impose a fine on anyone who places an object to obstruct a picket line or demonstration.

House Bill 3396 would set the fine to start at $500.

The law also grants protesters the right to use the public right of way for their picket line or demonstration.

The law also limits the amount of monetary damages an employer can recover from a strike.

“I understand as far as wanting to be able to picket and exercise their right as union members, but I believe this goes a bit far and is creating a criminal penalty where none is needed,” State Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) told The Center Square.