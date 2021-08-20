New Illinois laws extend legal protections to victims of domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Domestic violence victims will be eligible for new legal protections after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of laws on Friday.

Among them:

Expanding state law to offer economic security and safety to victim’s family members;

Expanding who qualifies as a household or family member;

and the creation of a commission to study deadly cases of domestic violence.

“The Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission is a multi agency and multi disciplinary group whose purpose is to review domestic violence related fatalities, and near fatalities, to identify potential obstacles, or breakdowns in the systemic interventions, barriers to safety, and gaps in the community services,” said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) “Instead of being reactive, we’re being proactive.”

According to the Rockford Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, domestic violence accounts for nearly 30% of Rockford’s violent crime.