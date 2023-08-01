SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 130 bills were signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, in an effort to bolster police forces and combat drug problems.

House Bill 3751, effective January 1, 2024, will allow noncitizens with work permits to become police officers, bypassing a federal law that bars noncitizens from applying.

Illinois has experienced a police staffing shortage in recent years. Illinois police chiefs ranked “recruitment and retention” as their number one challenge in a 2021 statewide survey conducted by Police1.

Though allowing noncitizens to apply may help ease the shortage, the bill has faced numerous opponents, with one Illinois lawmaker calling it “a breach of democracy.”

Another bill signed Friday will require all kindergarten through 12th grade schools to keep opioid antagonists, like Narcan, on campus to prevent opioid overdoses.

The state has struggled to combat opioid addiction and overdose. Opioid deaths almost tripled between 2013 and 2021, according to state data. Opioid antagonists work to block the effects of opioids on the body and can help stop an overdose.

Governor Pritzker also signed a bill that combats another drug problem — price gouging.

House bill 3957, effective next year, provides that a manufacturer or wholesale drug distributor shall not engage in price gouging in the sale of an essential off-patent or generic drug.

“People shouldn’t have to burn a hole in their wallets to receive the medication they need,” said State Senator Dave Koehler (D – Peoria) in May. “This legislation will ensure that every Illinoisan has access to medication at a fair price.”

About three in ten Americans report they do not take their medication as prescribed because they cannot afford it.