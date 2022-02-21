SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers have appointed a new Legislative Inspector General.

Retired Judge Michael McCuskey will take over as the lead watchdog investigating complaints against sitting lawmakers. The role sat empty for weeks as Republicans and Democrats could not agree on a replacement.

McCusky is walking into the job with work already on his desk.

“For weeks, a complaint against someone in this body has been sitting there unopened, and we want to take ethics seriously, right,” said State Representative Chris Welch, Speaker of the House. “We want to make sure that complaint gets investigated, properly addressed because we care about ethics.”

While Republicans praised McCuskey’s resume and experience, they said that he should have been subject to a more thorough vetting process.