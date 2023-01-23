SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Illinois’ newest Congressmen took the House floor for the first time.

Eric Sorensen represents the 17th District. He shared his goals during his brief speech, including lowering food and energy costs.

The Democrat said that he is willing to work with both sides of the aisle.

“I promise to work with anyone, on either side of the aisle, Democrat or Republican, on common sense solutions that solve the problems Central and Northwestern Illinoisans face every day,” Sorensen said. “I’m ready to put partisan politics aside and get to work in the 118th Congress.”

Sorensen replaces Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.