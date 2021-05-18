New instant COVID-19 test can also detect cancer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The U of I S.H.I.E.L.D test gets COVID-19 results in as little as 24 hours, but researchers are developing a new test that cuts that down to 30 minutes.

This new prototype device is called scalable and portable testing, or the ‘SPOT test.’ It’s also a saliva test, but this one can also test for the flu, three other coronaviruses that aren’t COVID-19, and certain types of cancer.

“What I’m excited about is that this technology is so quick, sensitive, has a low cost and is very highly effective,” the professor leading the research team, Huimin Zhao said.

Zhao said his team is waiting for FDA approval, and manufacturers to mass-produce the device. They’re hoping it’ll be approved in the next few months.