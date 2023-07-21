JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) were in Joliet on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new Lion Electric factory which will produce electric school buses.

The 900,000-square-foot facility is the largest U.S. plant dedicated to medium and heavy-duty commercial electric vehicles (EVs).

“My administration has made investing in the EV sector a priority because we know that the future of Illinois relies on dependable clean energy jobs as we transition to a carbon-free future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Companies like Lion have recognized the many resources Illinois provides, including our uniquely talented workforce, and together we have set the state on a path to thousands more jobs and increased EV capacity.”

Nearly 150 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago and Com Ed’s Youth Ambassador Program toured the facility, rode a zero-emission school bus, and learned about future career opportunities in green engineering and manufacturing.

Pritzker recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom to attract electric vehicle manufacturers and related businesses to Illinois.

“Lion Electric is a good example of the future of manufacturing,” Duckworth said. “It’s fitting they’ve chosen Illinois as their home for this manufacturing facility, because Illinois is where the future of manufacturing will happen. Supporting green manufacturing and green energy benefits us all in so many ways – we’re creating jobs, saving money and developing a more sustainable, safer and healthier world not just for ourselves but for our kids and generations to come.”

The factory is expected to have a capacity of producing 2,500 electric school buses by the end of 2023, with a full scale capacity of 20,000 vehicles per year.

The state is also home Rivian, located in a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, which manufactured the first all-electric pickup truck, beating the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado, and Tesla Cybertruck to market.

Rivian recently announced plans to open its first showroom in Chicago in September 2023.