New local program encourages people to order takeout Wednesday and Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new partnership called “815 Takeout to Dine-In” is designed to keep us entertained while staying inside.

Rockford Buzz says it helped organize the event. Residents are asked to order out on Wednesday and Friday starting at 6 p.m. to support local businesses.

The event will include a virtual trivia night on Wednesday and a comedy show on Friday. Both will be streamed on Facebook and Zoom.

