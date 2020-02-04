New Love’s Travel Stop could bring more businesses to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Love’s Travel Stop is coming to Rockford and it could help create more business, because the truck stop has to build a new road.

The Love’s will be located on South Main Street and Bypass 20, and will include a gas station, convenience store, and Hardees restaurant.

As part of the agreement to build, the City of Rockford asked Love’s for the road, which will begin at South Main and go east.

Although the truck stop will initially fund the project, the city will reimburse the company through a tax increment finance (TIF) district.

The city says Love’s building the roadway and improving the intersection will require less investment by the city in the future.

Construction is expected to start in April and should be completed by June 2021.

