ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Mexican sports bar and grill will soon be opening at the former Granite City location at CherryVale Mall.

El Vallarta Sports Bar & Grill says it will offer seafood and sushi with “a touch of Nayarit-style Mexican cuisine.”

Co-owner Pedro Ruvalcaba said the restaurant is expected to open in mid-June, occupying the space located at 7144 Harrison Avenue that was left vacant by Granite City Brewery, which closed in 2020.

“We have been working on the restaurant for about two to three months,” Ruvalcaba said. “We changed some walls, we made it into an ‘open concept.’ We want to have it [be] a family environment, we want to have everybody seeing each other.”

Ruvalcaba said he expected to showcase live music and show sporting events throughout the week.

The restaurant will be open Mondays – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.