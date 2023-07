ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tortilla Express has finally opened its doors.

The Mexican restaurant, located on the corner of State and Main Streets, began serving customers this week following months of development.

The menu features classics like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and tortas filled with a choice of chicken, beef, steak or vegetables; alongside salad and rice bowls.

For those looking for a thirst quencher, Tortilla Express also offers margaritas, beer, wine and micheladas.