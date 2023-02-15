ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Mexican restaurant has moved into a Rockford location that was once Tumbleweed.

Chavez Mexican Restaurante held a Grand Opening at 5494 E. State Street on Wednesday.

Tumbleweed, known for its chips and queso and Margarita Mondays, closed in 2008. Several other restaurants have moved into the space over the years, but none lasted very long.

The new owner hopes to change all of that.

The new restaurant is actually the rebranded Mexico Clasico Grill, which was formerly at 6876 Spring Creek Road. For a time, that restaurant operated as Fuego Nuevo Grill.

According to its website, owner Jose Chavez changed the name from Mexico Clasico to Fuego Nuevo after becoming independent from Mexico Clasico’s Broadway location, at 3929 Broadway.

And now, his restaurant will operate as Chavez Mexican Restaurante.

The restaurant promises “Fresh Mexican gastronomy, prepared especial,” and will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 pm., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.