NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A homeowner suffered a $100,000 loss Wednesday morning after a barn was destroyed in a fire.

The barn, located on Edson Road — just east of Interstate 39 in rural Rockford — was declared a total loss after the fire, which occurred around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials have not released details on whether or not there were injuries. Several local fire departments were called into action to fight the blaze.

Authorities at the scene did say the barn was used for storage, not livestock.