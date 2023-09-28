NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New Milford’s “Upper Park” is being rechristened “Victory Park” as state funding paves the way for a park improvement project.

Renovations for Victory Park, at 2984 Morris Drive, include a new playground, pickleball courts, a new drinking fountain with a water bottle filler, landscape plantings, game courts, a perimeter pathway with fitness stations, parking lot, and connecting trail to Atwood Park.

“Transforming this park is going to bring joy, fun, and new ways to recreate to residents of New Milford. We cannot wait to unveil this remarkable community space that will strengthen bonds, promote wellness, and create lasting memories. It really is a big victory for everyone in our community that we received state funding to invest in these outdoor recreational opportunities that are so important for the well-being of the citizens we serve,” said New Milford Village President Tim Owens.

Most of the funding for the renovation comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant, which awarded $600,000 to the Village of New Milford.

“Parks bring communities together, break down barriers, and create a sense of togetherness. Parks provide safe spaces for life-changing physical and mental wellness. I am extremely excited for the residents in the 67th District to experience the power of parks and outdoor spaces,” said Representative Maurice West, 67th District.