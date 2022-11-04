ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Board Members agreed to pay for a $40,000 feasibility study about the possibility of connecting Perryville Road to Mercyhealth Sportscore Two with a multi-use walking and bike path.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan will be used to cover the cost of the study.

“The major part of this path is getting over the interstate or the toll road,” said District 8’s John Butitta. “And if the toll road commission participates in the building of this, which we are gonna need their assistance and probably get some financial assistance, they want a feasibility study.”

The City of Rockford, Rockford Park District, and Loves Park could also fund part of the project if approved.