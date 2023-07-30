POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The community gathered at a stateline fire department on Sunday to celebrate a changing of the guard.

North Boone Fire Protection District #3 held a ceremony to swear in their new chief, E. J. Dilonardo. He has 39 years of experience, having spent 30 of them with the Rockford Fire Department.

Dilonardo also has a background in EMS, helping the district establish their ambulance service.

He came out of retirement to become the new chief.

“It was pretty simple. They were looking for a chief, and they called me up and I started meeting with board, and we talked about it,” Dilonardo said. “They’re just a great group of people. It’s a great organization, there’s no flaws in the organization. I think it’s gonna be fun to work with them, they’re a family, and move the department forward.”

Dilonardo was not the only honoree on Sunday. The district honored past Chief Gail Worley after the swearing in for his decades of service.

The “Chief Gail Worley Training Tower” was dedicated to him. It is a state-of-the-art building that he fought to get back in 2010. The honor was quite the surprise.

“The naming of the tower, that was a bonus,” Worley said. “I didn’t feel I did anything special, I was just doing my job at the time. A lot of the firemen and the new chief, they felt differently.”

Dilonardo also spoke about Worley being a mentor who he has been able to learn from.