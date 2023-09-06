ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The new owner of Rockford Plaza has plans to build a new Starbucks near the Stockholm Inn on Charles Street.

RP Rockford, LLC petitioned the City Council for a Special Use Permit on Tuesday, to build a drive-thru Starbucks at 602 Hollister Avenue.

The plan would include demolishing the current outbuilding at the Rockford Plaza, which currently houses Eyedeal Optical and City Nails. In years prior, Furst Staffing and Shotokan Karate also had space there.

The developer plans to relocate the two affected businesses to other locations within the shopping center, at its expense.