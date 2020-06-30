New park opens in Belvidere thanks to Colins Aerospace donation

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District just got 16 acres bigger after a generous donation.

Colins Aerospace donated the land outside the former Sundstrand business. The park is named after the former business on Newburg Road near S. Appleton.

The space has everything from a baseball diamond, sand volleyball court, and even a covered dining area. The plot will give the Belvidere Park District more room for summer camps to practice physical distancing.

“so far everyone’s been really excited that more people will be able to use the park. Traditionally we only open the park when we know employees are going to use it so the fact that the part will be open and everyone can start to enjoy the park immediately I think has created a big stir,” explained V.P. Stan Kottke of Collins Aerospace.

There is also talks about the new Sundstand Park hosting drive-in movie events.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

