New parking lot could pave the way for Rockford casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Rockford City Council approved a plan to build a parking lot for the temporary Hard Rock Casino location.

If approved by the Illinois Gaming Board, the casino will take up temporary residence inside Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, 610 N Bell School Road, while the permanent facility is built on the old Clock Tower location.

The parking lot would go in along Ware Avenue, behind Napelton’s Auto Werks, at 505 N Perryville, and would be used as overflow and valet parking.

The parking lot will have stalls for 312 cars and will be converted to additional parking for Napleton’s once the permanent Hard Rock Casino is up and running.

Hard Rock representatives said they have several discussions ongoing about parking for the temporary casino, and are happy the City approved the new parking lot.

