New partnership hopes to teach jail inmates skills in manufacturing trade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Rock Valley College announced a new program to give eligible inmates technology and manufacturing skills.

The Sheriff’s Department and the school announced the “Tech-Works Training Initiative” on Thursday.

Organizers say inmates could learn skills that would lead to a job in the CNC machining field.

“The inmates come out and say, ‘you know what? I feel better about myself. I feel good about myself. I can do this. I have confidence.’ And they do do it. They get a job and now they’re contributing,” Sheriff Gary Caruana said. “We take a hopeless situation and they turn it into a very successful situation.”

Through the program, inmates will also learn how to draft a resume and cover letter, in preparation for the job hunt.

According to a press release, “Through the partnership, students will undergo rigorous and disciplined training to help them develop industry skills that reflect advanced technology and changes in the manufacturing industry. At the close of the program, after performance and theory assessments, students earn NIMS certificates.”

