New Perryville Path connection brings Rockford closer together

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – With all the unseasonably warm days this fall, many athletes and families have hit the Perryville Path.

The 15-mile trail stretched along Perryville Road, past Spring Creek, Riverside and Harlem. Construction of the Perryville Path Connection Trail is expanding that reach, connecting the path to Guilford Road.

The path is now linked directly to Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd.

Rockford Park District Administrators honored Jim Keeling and Sunil Puri for their help in making the path possible.

“When they come out and recreate, and enjoy and build those memories with their family, we want them to know who created this for them, you know,” said Jay Sandine, the Executive Director of the Rockford Park District. “Who are the citizens that stepped up to help their community, help their park district.”

The park district said that hundreds of thousands of people use the Perryville Path each year.