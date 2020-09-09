New poll: Biden’s lead over Trump shrinking in Wisconsin

(WTVO) — Wisconsin is a major battleground state in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election in November.
A Marquette University poll shows Joe Biden’s lead there is shrinking, with 47% of likely voters backing the Democrat, compared to President Trump’s 43%.
In July, Biden had a 6-point lead. Last month, it dropped to 5.
Ten electoral votes are up for grabs in Wisconsin: in the 2016 election, Trump won the Badger State against Hillary Clinton.
