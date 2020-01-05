New pot spot opening in South Beloit is expected to bring in thousands of tax dollars

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational marijuana is in its fifth day of being legal in Illinois.

Dispensaries across the state have been flooded with shoppers, eager to get their hands on the supply.

Rockford’s dispensary has seen a great amount of business in the first couple days, and other areas are looking forward to when their opening day lines can begin too.

“Marijuana has been a part of our culture for a very long time,” said South Beloit Mayor, Ted Rehl.

In just the first two days alone marijuana sales across the state have raked in over $5 million.

Cresco Labs, which owns Sunnyside Dispensary in Rockford, isn’t too far away from opening another location in South Beloit.

“Other states, other areas have invested in the sale of legal marijuana, it’s our turn,” Rehl said.

The city projects it will make up to $900,000 in taxes.

“It allows a small city, like us, to do the kinds of interventions that we haven’t been able to do,” he added. “A lot of stuff with streets, our infrastructure just make some changes and improvements.

Cameron Bush and Kayla Dionysius are Roscoe residents who avoided the line in Rockford.

“We’ve just been waiting for it to calm down a bit, like I said, cause Rockford was so hectic, but we really do want to go,” Dionysius explained.

They’re excited about potentially buying legal marijuana from a place just a few minutes away.

“Since there’s already one in Rockford, and it’s already been busy enough you have to take a shuttle and everything,” Dionysius said. “I think it’s really great to have it in South Beloit because there’s a lot of oncoming traffic going by.”

Bush added, “bring it on, I have no problem with it.”

South Beloit’s opening day will come in late Febuary or early March.

“We’re on the cusp of kind of a groundbreaking, literally and figuratively, endeavor by a private investor who’s experiencing their opening day celebration somewhere in Rockford,” Rehl said.

