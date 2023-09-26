ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another new QuikTrip gas station is coming to the Forest City.

In addition to the QwikTrip Travel Center being constructed kitty-corner to the future Hard Rock Casino Rockford, at 8060 E. State Street at Lyford Road, plans were unveiled during Monday’s City Council to build another in the former Kmart parking lot on Sandy Hollow Road.

The gas station, at 1509 Sandy Hollow Road, will have four dedicated diesel bays, eight bays for passenger vehicles, a full-service kitchen, and an array of ready-to-serve items.

The proposal passed committee and is headed to the full council for a vote.

QuikTrip is a chain of gas stations and convenience stores based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first store opened in 1958.

The chain offers Quik ‘n Tasty sandwiches, including Texas Ham and Cheese, BarBQ Pork Rib, and the Super Po Boy, along with HOTZI breakfast sandwiches from its QT Kitchens.