(WTVO) — One year from Tuesday, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need the new “Real ID-compliant” driver’s license.

A state-issued, enhanced driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification will be required to fly within the United States. The Department of Homeland Security extended the Real-ID deadline due to COVID-19.

Real-ID compliant cards are marked with a star at the top. Those without it will need a new one if they intend to fly somewhere.