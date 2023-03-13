ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New renderings have shed some light on what Rockford’s International Women’s Baseball Center will look like.

The images, which were released on Sunday, were crafted by Jeanne Gange and her team at Studio Gang. Gange is a world renowned architect from Belvidere.

The center will be located across the street from Beyer Stadium, 245 15th Ave. The drawings show plenty of open-air areas.

“New images of the museum and activity center in one combined building location, which would be off of Semetry Street and using the footprint, the historic footprint of Beyer Stadium for the stadium, as well for more of a park-like tree grove space where people can walkthrough and enjoy reading about different women in baseball, either that is the Peaches or others,” said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

It is a nearly $10 million project. About $2 million of that has been raised so far, according to Mayor Tom McNamara.