New report shows Illinois is facing a devastating teacher shortage crisis

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report shows teacher shortages have worsened from 2020, with 88% of schools reporting staffing issues.

The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools collected data for the 2021 school year and say rural school districts are having the most difficult time hiring new teachers.

Most survey participants expect the problem to grow through 2024.

The report also said when a district finds good educators, they have trouble keeping them.

COVID-burnout is cited as a major cause across the state.

There are currently 2,040 (17%) teacher openings and 77 (10%) administrator jobs unfilled.