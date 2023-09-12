ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The cookie competition in Rockford is hotter than a fresh-baked chocolate chip.

Dirty Dough will officially open it’s new location at 5505 E. State Street, in the strip mall across from OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, on Friday.

The cookie franchise advertises “super-stuffed cookie bombs” packed with various fillings including raspberry jam, peanut butter and and cream cheese.

The store advertises stuffed cookies with various fillings.

Dirty Dough joins a bustling cookie market in Rockford. Crumbl Cookies recently moved to Rockford while established spots like Cookies by Design continue to dish out the desserts.

Business hours are subject to change, however Dirty Dough says franchises are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.