New Rockford medical clinic set to open on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican held a ribbon cutting at its new Edgewater Medical Center on Thursday.

The facility, located on North Main Road, south of Halsted, is a two story clinic with over 20 exam rooms.

It will be home to seven providers. Doctors say the medical center is built to make the patients’ experience easier.

“It’s up to us as providers to make sure that the community is well taken care of. But, the only way we do that is if they invest in their own health care,” said Dr. Mohammed Khan. “So, I think it’s definitely a warm feeling. It also makes me optimistic that we’ll be able to provide the right care for them.”

The clinic opens on Monday, January 13th.

