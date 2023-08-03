ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford showed off one of its newest murals on Thursday, and it is dedicated to local veterans.

It is all a part of the “Creative Mural Program.” The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau partnered with Collins Aerospace and Winnebago County to create the piece.

Residents will be able to find the new mural at the Veteran’s Memorial Circle at N. Main and Auburn Streets. It features a solider saluting, along with an American flag, poppies and an F-35 plane.

“Well, I’d like to think that it will allow them to have more awareness and a higher regard for those who are willing to serve, whether you’re drafted or not, that you’re willing to serve our nation and for those who choose not to for whatever reason,” said Vietnam Veteran Sergeant Stanely Curly-Thompson. “I would like to think they’d say, ‘man, we really need to take a closer look at how we honor and view those who’ve served our nation and uniform.'”

Thompson also hopes that the mural will encourage more people to join and support organizations that help veterans.