ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five new Rockford Police Officers were sworn in at Veterans Memorial Hall on Friday.

Four are new recruits, and the fifth is a lateral transfer.

The new officers will be headed to the Police Training Institute in Champaign for 16 weeks before becoming active duty.

Police recruiter Katy Statler said, “We have an amazing community service unit, a school resource unit, our detective, recruiters, out trainers. We try to get out in the public and interact more than just making arrests and taking down the bad guys.”

“The Rockford Police Department tries to do so much more to make sure that our youth understands that, just because you see the uniform, you’ve gotta see the person that’s standing in it,” Statler continued.

Rockford Police’s entry-level and lateral officer application process is currently open.