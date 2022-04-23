ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was “Record Store Day” in the stateline, and The McPherson had their grand opening in celebration.

The Rockford Record Company had a grand opening event at the new location at 1210 Buchanan St., right near the river. Over 6,000 records are going for only $3 as an opening day sale. They also have a selection of rare and collectible records for $10, and are doing a sale on new vinyls for only $15.

A member of the Rockford Record Company believes that having something like this in the stateline is huge.

“Oh absolutely,” said Jason Gough, owner of ‘The McPherson.’ “I mean, spaces like, the idea, the concept around what we are doing here is exactly what Rockford is looking for, and this is what they do in the big cities, this is how you have thriving art and music scenes is by coming together and doing spaces like this.”

The event ran until 9 p.m. Saturday.