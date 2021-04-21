New Rockford School Board member wins by 9 votes after mail-in ballots counted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This month’s consolidated election resulted in another example of the importance of making your voice heard at the polls.

The Rockford School Board has a new member, thanks to less than 10 votes.

On election night, current School Board President Ken Scrivano was ahead at the polls. But mail-in ballots ended up changing the outcome and will result in a new face on the school board.

Following a closely-contested election day race, Kamrin Muhammad will represent District C on the Rockford School Board. After all the votes were counted, she defeated incumbent Ken Scrivano by a mere nine votes.

“It definitely has been a waiting game, and I was anxious to say the least,” said Muhammad. “It was a nail-biter for all of us, that’s for sure.”

“I’m definitely ready to get to work. I spoke on my campaign about bringing a fresh perspective and bringing representation and addressing a lot of equity gaps that exist in RPS 205,” she added.

Scrivano had held the district c seat since 2011 and currently serves as School Board President.

He says he isn’t planning on asking for a recount and is happy with what the board has been able to accomplish over the last 10 years.

“The entire time that I was on the school board we never increased property taxes for the schools. So, I think that’s really important to the community,” Scrivano said. “I think we stabilized and put in some really strong administrative leaders in the district.”

Muhammad says as an RPS 205 parent and recreation coordinator at Washington Park Community Center, she has a unique perspective on some of the current challenges facing the district.

“Addressing some of the education gaps is very vital right now. The stats show the graduation rate is only 67%, so that right there shows we have a lot of work to do with providing more support and resources to our students in the district,” added Muhammad.

The next RPS 205 board meeting is scheduled for April 26. Muhammad will serve a four-year term representing District C.