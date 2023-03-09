ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Corner held a ribbon cutting on its new “Thrift and More” store, at 1715 Rural Street, on Friday.

The thrift store is located in the former Hilander/Schnucks grocery store, and is a retail arm of Carpenter’s Place, a local organization that helps the homeless.

The store will sell gently-used adult and children’s clothing, jewelry, toys, household items, furniture, and more.

“The thrift store is new to Carpenter’s Place, but it’s going to create a revenue stream that will help us improve and expand our services to the homeless community in Rockford,” said Carpenter’s Place director Kelly Whitham. “Beyond that, the store provides an opportunity to provide some employment opportunities to for our guests.”

Carpenter’s Corner will open to the public Friday morning.

Store hours on Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, and Monday through Saturday going forward, are 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.