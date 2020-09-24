New saliva-based COVID-19 test coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The days of uncomfortable nasal swab tests could soon be behind us.

The University of Illinois and U of I College of Medicine in Rockford partnered to offer the new “Shield Illinois” test, which is saliva based and doctors say is easier, quicker, and cheaper than the initial swab tests.

Businesses and organizations can order the tests, which produce results within 12 hours.

“It is not a painful test or uncomfortable test, which the nasal can be, uncomfortable, because you’re having that go through the nostril and to the back of the pharinx. And then finally, it’s much less expensive. It is only going to be at most $30 per sample,” said College of Medicine Dean Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green.

“Shield Illinois” testing will be available to Rockford organizations within six to eight weeks, Stagnaro-Green said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

