New shuttle bus route helps Rock Valley College students get to class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The launch of a new shuttle bus route is aimed at making it easier for Rock Valley College students to get to class.

The route, which runs Monday through Friday, connects the RVC Main Campus, Downtown Campus, Technology Center and Stenstrom Center for Career Education. The service is free to students.

According to the college, transportation can be a barrier to education, especially as students prepare to return to in-person learning. RVC is using money from the Higher Education Relief Funds authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan to fund this initiative.

Visit www.rockvalleycollege.edu/shuttle to view routes and arrival/departure times.