New stores and entertainment to CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall is boasting five new stores and a massive entertainment venue.

On Friday, June 26 Tilted 10 and Tilt Studio opens in the former Sears. The upper level features mini-bowling, black-light mini-golf courses, bumper cars and video games.

On the lower level is a 12-lane bowling alley and laser tag. There is also a sit-down restaurant and full bar opening in August.

Four new stores are already open at the mall and Charlotte Russe will be returning in August. The woman’s clothing chain filed for bankruptcy last year and the store at CherryVale closed. It will be located on the lower level by the food court.

Corner Store Factory is now open with popcorn and candy. It’s near the play area on the lower level.

Sports & More is newly expanded and renovated near Barnes & Noble.

There are two new clothing stores, Versona opened in June on the upper level near H&M and Elegant Style is a locally owned and operated store with men’s and women’s clothing on the lower level.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

