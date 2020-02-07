New study connects kids’ physical activity to school performance

(WTVO) — A study involving 10,000 children concluded that physical activity can improve behavior in class and boost math and reading skills.

One local pediatrician, Dr. William Renk, says that every parent should help their kids stay active, no matter how insignificant the activity may seem.

“Something’s better than nothing, and it doesn’t have to be an hour at one time,” Dr. Renk said. “Five minutes here, three minutes there, six minutes there; you don’t have to, it’s like people don’t want to go to the gym. ‘I don’t have an hour,’ [they say]. Well, if you have 15 minutes or five minutes here, if you have an hour throughout the day that’s pretty good.”

Experts recommend parents take their kids for a walk and limit their screen time if their kid has trouble staying active during school.

