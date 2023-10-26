ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Researchers from Harvard University found young adults, ages 18 to 25, suffer from anxiety and depression at twice the rate of teens between 14-17.

More than 700 young adults were surveyed, and more than half say financial worries and pressure to achieve influence their mental health in negative ways.

Fifty-eight percent said they lack meaning or purpose in their lives.

“There’s research that shows different things we can do with that,” said Kevin Polky, the founder of KP Counseling. “Movement, exercise is a great thing, doing something creative, breathing exercises, laughter, these are all different things that can help activate the parasympathetic nervous system which will reduce those chemicals and put a sense of rest and digest.”

Experts say older adults can also help teens, by offering their own personal experience as a potential way to get through problems.