New survey shows nearly 1 in 4 Illinois teachers consider quitting over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, teachers across the state are calling for more safety measures.

A survey from the state’s largest school union shows 22% are considering quitting over how this pandemic is being handled. The survey from more than 1,300 Illinois Education Association members shows many are struggling.

41% say they don’t believe their school can safely re-open for full in-person learning for all students next semester.

76% believe this year’s workload is more than lastyear and 66% said they’re already more burned out than the same time last year.

Click here to see the full survey results.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories