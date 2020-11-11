New survey shows nearly 1 in 4 Illinois teachers consider quitting over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, teachers across the state are calling for more safety measures.

A survey from the state’s largest school union shows 22% are considering quitting over how this pandemic is being handled. The survey from more than 1,300 Illinois Education Association members shows many are struggling.

41% say they don’t believe their school can safely re-open for full in-person learning for all students next semester.

76% believe this year’s workload is more than lastyear and 66% said they’re already more burned out than the same time last year.

