New t-shirt celebrates VanVleet’s NBA All-Star game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Official Fred VanVleet All-Star t-shirt is now on sale, celebrating the Rockford native and NBA Champion being selected to play in the NBA All-Star game.

VanVleet is one of seven reserves selected by the coaches from the Eastern Conference. He is the fifth undrafted player in NBA history to be selected for the All-Star game, following Ben Wallace, Connie Hawkins, John Starks, and Brad Miller.

Fred VanVleet Store, at 328 E State Street, is selling the shirt for $40, and it can be ordered online.

VanVleet plays for the Toronto Raptors, and has the single-game scoring record in the team’s history.

The All-Star game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20th, where VanVleet will join Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Khris Middleton, Jimmy Butler, and Darius Garland as an All-Star reserve.