New trampoline park now open in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Back in October, Rockford’s newest trampoline park, Flow, announced they were getting ready to open.
According to their Facebook page, they opened Saturday, January 11th from 9am until Midnight. And Sunday hours 11am-7pm.
The recreation center is at 5505 E. State Street.
The center offers a Ninja Warrior course, zip line, trampoline dodgeball, and more.
