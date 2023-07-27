ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health and Rockford Public School District 205 are celebrating a new partnership.

There will be two new employee-based primary care clinics starting on August 1, which will exclusively see patients from RPS 205. The clinics will serve all RPS employees and their families.

The district invests more than $60 million on employee health care each year. This partnership will cost more to the district, but the spending has just been restructuerd.

“Our faculty and staff and all our employees are motivated to serve students. What I think the partnership allows us to do is ensure that they are able to support those students,” said Dr. Ehren Jarrett, superintendent of Rockford Public Schools. “When you have a family member or you personally as an employee, a teacher, a bus driver, if you’re sick, it’s hard to be present for your students.”

Administrators said that employees do not have to change their primary care physician. The district is just adding another option.