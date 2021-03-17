New vaccine site to better serve Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new vaccination clinic is expected to open up on the west side of Rockford at the end of the month. One thousand shots per-week will be given out at the New Zion Baptist Church off of Riverside.

The Winnebago County Health Department reached out to the Rockford Ministers’ Fellowship after noticing the African American community only makes up slightly over 6% of the total vaccines administered.

“We’ve been praying quite frankly for a vaccine,” said New Zion Pastor K. Edward Copeland.

Rockford’s west side residents will soon have more opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Dr. Martell reached out to the Rockford Ministers Fellowship as clergy on the west side, to see if there are ways to more efficiently and effectively engage population that basically has been basically underrepresented in the vaccination stats,” Pastor Copeland said.

“She reached out to us because the numbers are still looking poor, as they are nationwide as far as participation from black and brown communities,” explained Rep. Maurice West, who is also the President of the Rockford Ministers’ Fellowship.

Pastor Copeland says it will help lessen the disparities the African American community has dealt with during the pandemic.

“Since we’re dying at a higher rate and suffering at a higher rate as it relates to the virus the county, rightly, reached out to see if there was a way that the clergy and other influencers could start moving those stats in the right direction,” said Pastor Copeland.

Copeland says the Riverside location helps with accessibility.

“We have a capacity as I understand it, and the goal is for us to be doing 1,000 vaccinations per week,” he explained.

Appointments will be required and the clinic will operate 4 days a week, administering 250 doses per day.

“This is an opportunity to make sure that we’re on the right side of statistics,” the pastor added.

They are expecting the number of doses to increase at the site as more vaccines become available from the federal government.