New video shows gunmen break in, murder Rockford man in his kitchen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New video from inside a home on Jonathan Avenue Tuesday shows the brazen murder of Louie Lee, 28, by three gunmen who broke into his home and shot him dead in his kitchen.

The new video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows Lee and his wife, Tyshema McIntosh Lee, seated at the kitchen table when the gunmen burst in and open fire.

After being hit by the first volley of bullets, Lee is seen crawling into the corner of the room, behind a refrigerator, for cover. The masked gunman enters shortly after, finds his hiding place, and fires multiple shots into Lee at point blank range.

Police were called to the scene of the crime around 5:30 p.m. Lee was taken to the hospital but later died.

“It happened real fast. They just opened up my door and started shooting. At first, they left back out, which I thought they’d left, but then they came back in and started shooting again,” his wife, Tyshema McIntosh Lee, said.

Lee’s sister, Robbie, said she found the video extremely hard to watch.

“My heart, it’s broken. I wouldn’t want to see anybody get done like that,” she said. “If these guys were there to rob him, they wouldn’t have emptied a clip out at him, you know?

Robbie says she wants justice for her brother’s murder, and is pleading with one of the three assailants, who is seen fleeing from the scene without shooting.

“If you feel it in your heart to come forward, you can come anonymously to me,” she said. “If you feel it in your heart to come forward, please come forward.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

The shooting was one of three that rattled the city’s West side on Tuesday.

Later, around 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot in an apparent drug deal. 19-year-old Tyree Isom was apprehended and charged with the crime.

Around 8:30 p.m., four people were shot in the 400 block of Independence Avenue. Two of the victims were said to have suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the shootings appear to be targeted and not random, and did not believe there was a threat to public safety.