New Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces criminal justice appointments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County’s new State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced the appointment of his executive team at a press conference on Tuesday.

Hanley, who steps into the position vacated by Marilyn Hite Ross, has named Maria McCarthy as the First Assistant State’s Attorney/Chief of the Criminal Bureau; Charlotte LeClercq, Interim Chief of the Civil Bureau; Ken LaRue, Deputy Chief of the Criminal Bureau; Kirstin Krivanec, Sex Crimes Prosecutor; Rob Simmons, Supervisor of the Juvenile Unit; and Seth Wiggins, Supervisor of the Misdemeanor Unit.

McCarthy is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for Cook County and former Supervisor of the Homicide/Sex Unit in Chicago, and the Supervisor of the Domestic Violence Devision, and a Deputy Supervisor in the Traffic Division. Hanley touted her experience in prosecuting numerous high-profile murder and sex cases.

“I am honored and humbled that I have been asked to serve the people of Winnebago County in such an important role. I look forward to standing with J. Hanley and law enforcement to make sure that the citizens of Winnebago County are safe, that victims of crime have an advocate and those would do harm are put behind bars,” she said.

LeClercq was formerly the Deputy Chief of Winnebago County’s Civil Bureau, and held that position since 2011 after 7 years in private practice. LeClercq has managed labor relations for the County, civil litigation brought against the County in both state and federal court, and is currently the vice-president of the Board of Directors for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

Larue previously worked in the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and was the Chief of the Felony Division, where he oversaw criminal felony prosecutions. In addition, Larue has military experience as a former Naval Intelligence Officer/Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer.

MORE HEADLINES: