New YMCA grant could help students during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley received nearly $12,000 on Monday to provide students a safe place to study amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bengt and Mary Kuller Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois granted the money to the organization.

Funds will be used to enhance internet connectivity at YMCA sits, purchase Chromebooks for student use, and install new AED defibrillators in case of a medical emergency.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which allows the Y to build its capacity for serving the community during this pandemic year,” said Trisha Tousant, Chief Operating Officer, YMCA of Rock River Valley. “We want to continue to be emergency-ready for any future situations that might arise keeping children out of school — whether that is because their family is concerned for the child’s safety or the schools are not operating because of health concerns or a natural or health disaster.”

Visit rockriverymca.org/familyresources for more information.

