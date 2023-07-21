NEW YORK (WTVO) — Rockford native James Robinson has signed with the New York Giants, ESPN reported on Friday.

Robinson had signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots as a free agent in March.

In three NFL seasons, including a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets, Robinson has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also caught 91 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns.

Robinson suffered a torn Achilles injury at the end of his second season in Jacksonville, but he made a quick recovery and was ready to go at the start of last season. He rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns with them last season before he was traded.

In his rookie season of 2020, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards for the Jaguars and he had seven rushing touchdowns. Robinson was undrafted coming out of Illinois State. In high school at Rockford Lutheran, he set the all-time rushing and touchdown records in the state of Illinois.