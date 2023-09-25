ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Our nation’s newest citizens took the oath of citizenship at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford this morning.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois hosted the naturalization ceremony, which rewarded 300 people from 63 countries who spent years working to obtain the status of United States citizen.

Judge Tom Lynch said the day was memorable for those involved.

“It is a tremendously moving moment,” Judge Lynch said. “We’re welcoming in people that have gone through so much labor to become citizens of the United States, become their neighbors and citizens, and take up the responsibilities.”