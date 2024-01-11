ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wind, ice and snow are all expected to be significant safety hazards this weekend as another winter storm heads our way.

George Gaulrapp says Com-Ed is prepping for tomorrow’s storm, including making preparations for the biggest fear — downed power lines causing a power outage.

“The concern that we have is the wind shear, the wind gust,” Gaulrapp said. “Not only does it affect the blowing of our blinds itself. But then again, tree branches that could fall. Tree entire trees that can fall, things like that, that we do have a high concern on.”

Gaulrapp says the company has prepared about 150 crews to brave the storm. “Crews on site are staged ready to go, equipment all ready to go. It’s really about preparation and safety. And part of that safety is contacting combat. You know, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

It’s not just downed powerlines to be worried of, however. After the snowfall comes shoveling, which, in rare cases, can lead to a heart attack.

“[Shoveling] will raise a person’s heart rate. It will raise their blood pressure and it will also constrict our arteries. And so those are the scenarios where sometimes people, when they’re out shoveling, they have heart problems or possibly a heart attack.”

Men over the age of 55 are most at risk while shoveling snow. Doctors advise to take it easy and not overexert yourself to get the snow off.

“You want to just definitely pace yourself. You know, maybe you’re clearing your driveway three times tomorrow, not just try and do it all at once. Getting some help and then dressing more, listening to your body, staying hydrated, all those good things.”